Kim Kardashian has toned down her make-up in recent years after focusing on skincare during lockdown.

The reality TV star - who has created her own skincare line SKKN By Kim - has revealed the way she uses cosmetics has changed since being forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic - and she now feels more confident about wearing less on her face.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Good podcast, Kim explained she decided to focus on improving her skin rather than covering up imperfections. She said: "I don’t wear as much make-up as I did now that I’ve got my skin [improved] … I think that started in quarantine and just like having no where to go and really developing something [a skincare routine] that made me feel really confident …. I love make-up, I love the process .. [But] I've started to feel that way [wanting to strip my make-up back] because I just wasn’t like that.

"I love the process when I’m out but for my daily stuff I don’t care. I don’t care if I’m not in make-up, I don’t care. Like I don’t have to have my hair and make-up done to film my [TV] show."

Kim also talked about launching her own skincare line and revealed she wanted to put her years of experience into creating a special range that actually works.

She told Gwyneth: "I love a fresh start, I love launching a brand … it is so much work ... I wanted to bring - especially launching and starting with skincare - I thought that I have learned so much in my journey and I have had the best facialists, the best aesthetician, tried every laser.

"I’ve tried everything … and I wanted to bottle that up and take everything that I’ve learned and work with my favourite aesthetician and ... develop products that are the next level … "

'The Kardashians' star added: "I loved taking my time in launching this nine-step system. I do it every morning and evening. When you do it and see how much your skin is glowing [you don't feel like wearing as much make-up]."