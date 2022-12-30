Roman Kemp insisted being “upbeat and funny” doesn’t come naturally to him.

The 29-year-old broadcaster admitted it isn’t the early starts that are the hardest part of his job hosting ‘Capital Breakfast’, but having to “push [his] personality every day, even when he isn’t feeling up to it.

He said: “I think it’s mostly like trying to explain it to my mates because my mates always give me the classic thing of ‘Oh, I could do it. I go to the gym at the same time’ but it's trying to explain to them that, radio for me is pushing my personality to 1000 times what it is normally.

“The kind of like, so upbeat, funny stuff doesn't actually come that naturally to me.

“I have to kind of be professional. It's my job.

“But it's definitely one of those things that I've struggled with a lot of times, especially on days where you’re not having the best day but you just everyone's got their job.

“And once you're in it, you're in it, and I work with my best mates every day.”

Earlier this year, Roman returned to ‘Loose Women’ for one of their ‘Loose Men’, all-male panels and he thinks it is “amazing” to have an “open and vulnerable” conversation with high-profile guys to urge men to talk about their own feelings.

He said: “Like on my radio show, I was just trying to be open and vulnerable you can be and I think that it's really nice to be able to do it with other men.

“On the show, we get the women’s version. But doing TV with three other guys is really, really amazing. And I really appreciate them.

“You know what it means to be a part of it, because it's just nice to be involved in a discussion.

“I'm fortunate enough to be able to do it every day all the time [on the radio]. But on that scale with maybe a different audience in mind, it was really really nice.”