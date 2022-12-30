Kate Hudson is still waiting to plan her wedding to fiancé Danny Fujikawa a year after they got engaged.

The 43-year-old added she is going “back and forth” between whether or not she wants to plan a lavish big day, as she doesn’t look at it as a “golden ticket” due to her long relationship history and having children with three different men.

She told ITV’s This Morning show on Wednesday (28.12.22) when asked if she had started planning her wedding to Danny, 36, to whom she got engaged in September 2021: “It’s been a while now, I just haven’t planned the wedding. I don’t even know where I am right now – I’m kidding.

“I go back and forth. I go, ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’' We’re so happy – it’s not the first thing I need.

“I’ve been there before. I’ve got kids with three different dads. It’s not really the golden ticket, a wedding.

“And we also don't know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”

Kate – daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, 77, and singer Bill Hudson, 73 – was married to musician Chris Robinson, 56, from 2000 to 2007, with whom she shares 18-year-old son Ryder.

She was then engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, 44, in 2011, and they share son Bingham, 11.

They split in December 2014 and Kate started dating Danny in 2016, with the couple sharing four-year-old daughter Rani.