Jennifer Aniston’s late dad has made his final appearance in daytime soap ‘Days of our Lives’.

John Aniston’s scenes were shown this week after he passed away in November aged 89.

The ‘Friends’ actress’ father was best known for his long-running role as crime boss Victor Kiriakis on the TV show for more than three decades, with the plot of the episode featuring his final appearance showing his character threatening to throw one of his nephew’s friends out of the Kiriakis household after telling him off for wearing holiday pyjamas that he said looked like baby clothes.

‘Days of our Lives’ bosses paid tribute to the actor at the end of the episode by showing a montage of his scenes, with the final shot Victor sailing his yacht, named after himself, into the sunset.

The part earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022

John shared Jennifer with his ex-wife Nancy Dow, who died in May 2016, and had a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney whom he met while co-starring on ‘Love of Life’.

After his death, ‘Days of our Lives’ bosses paid tribute to him on social media with the message: “Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, series co-creator Ken Corday said: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own – our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston.

“It is truly unimaginable to think he won't be stepping foot on our set again, but it's comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain.

“John was one of the best – kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented. It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year.

“There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our community. He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts.

“Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”