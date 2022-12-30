Kirstie Alley was cremated, her death certificate has revealed.

The ‘Cheers’ actress, 71, died in her Florida home on December 5, the legal document obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (29.12.22) also showed.

Her representative has told Page Six Kirstie had been diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of her death.

Kirstie’s children announced her passing on December 5 via Twitter, by saying on the platform she died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered”.

Her son William ‘True’, 30, and 28-year-old daughter Lillie also hailed their late mum as “incredible, fierce and loving” in their social media tribute.

They said: “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Her family added: “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

True and Lillie’s dad, Parker Stevenson, 70, who was married to Kirstie from 1983 to 1997, paid tribute to her by saying: “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed.”

Kirstie’s close friend John Travolta, 68, who starred with her on the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ films, led celebrity tributes to the actress after her death.

He said on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie’s first television appearances were as a game show contestant on ‘The Match Game’ in 1979 but her breakout role came in 1987 when she was cast as Rebecca Howe on NBC’s long-running ‘Cheers’ series.

Along with the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ series her film roles included ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ ‘For Richer or Poorer’ and ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’.

The Emmy-winner also had her own sitcom, ‘Veronica's Closet’, from 1997 to 2000.

She became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979 and in recent years was a controversial figure in Hollywood for saying she was a Donald Trump supporter.