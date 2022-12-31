Undiscovered footballing talent has a better chance of being unearthed thanks to a virtual scouting system.

Darren Peries developed AiSCOUT after his own son was let go by Tottenham Hotspur at the age of just 16 years old and other clubs had “nothing” to look at in terms of his playing statistics, and the app is able to measure biomechanics, technique and athleticism, with feedback delivered within an hour of sharing videos.

Richard Felton-Thomas, COO and director of sport science at AiSCOUT, told Wired magazine: “While there is much data collection in the senior pro game, there isn’t the same infrastructure in youth football – even at elite level…

“We help identify talent the scouts never knew existed.

“There are too many great young footballers slipping through the system. The technology helps target the right players faster, with data and insights, to make better decisions.”

And the platform – which is already used by Chelsea and Burnley – could offer players a second chance when they are let go at a very young age.

Richard said: “Academies have a win now mentality, so smaller players yet to mature are often let go.

“Once that happens, there are no eyes on them, even if they’ve had a growth spurt.

“Now, players can be back in the system via AiSCOUT.”