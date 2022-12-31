Tom Trotter has urged people to utilise technology to incorporate the 'Soft Living' trend into their daily lives.

The wellness enthusiast has shared some tips after it was revealed over 80% of Brits are interested in exploring the way of living - which is said to leave people 'vibrating higher' and feeling more relaxed by setting boundaries and prioritising the self - but nearly a third are unsure where to start.

The #TeamGalaxy social influencer said: “Soft Living has been a way of life for a while now. My favourite hacks are considering what I eat and ensuring I stick to a healthy, nutrition-rich diet that fuels and energises me.

"In addition - incorporating movement into my daily routine - even if it’s just a long walk, is very important, which is why I'm loving the Watch5 as it monitors my activity and allows me to set goals.

“It’s also important to have fun in the process and never take myself too seriously. I like to get in the zone, and music helps to take me there. Truly immersing myself in that moment is key.”

Tom insisted the Soft Life approach isn't a one-size-fits-all technique.

He said: "Remind yourself why. Whether you want to feel calmer and more relaxed or focus on moving more physically, everyone's aims and goals differ, so don't compare your soft life practices to the next person.

"The key to adopting these practices is focussing on how they make you feel – when I physically move more, I feel better in myself, but you need to find what makes YOU feel best and take control of that. Wellness doesn't have to lead with physical fitness."

As well as using the Galaxy Watch5 to track activity from breathing exercises and sleep tracking, Tom suggested other ways technology can help with the Soft Life way of living.

He said: "Make time and allow yourself to get into that moment.

"Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro can offer next-level audio guaranteed to help you get into your zone due to its Active Noise Cancelling feature, whether doing a hard-core hit workout, a simple stroll around the block or a relaxing meditation."

Tom has collaborated with Samsung to create a miniseries of Soft Living content. The first instalment can be viewed on his TikTok channel here: https://www.tiktok.com/@tomtrottercoaching/video/7177666160232533253?is_copy_url=1 is_from_webapp=v1 lang=en

To find out more about Samsung’s Wearable devices, please visit: www.samsung.com/uk/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/