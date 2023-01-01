The UK Space Agency (UKSA) believe they have “huge potential” for even “more growth” in the near future.

UK science’s involvement in space projects has “grown significantly” in the last decade, thanks to new ventures including plans to build the Lunar Gateway – a small space station orbiting the moon –work carried out by Imperial College London researchers on a sensor to monitor the effects of cosmic and solar rays on astronauts and equipment, and commercial outfit Thales Alenia Space UK’s ESPIRIT refuelling module, which will enable craft to safely refuel while in orbit.

And Andrew Kuh, manager of exploration and technology at the UKSA, can only see things getting even better.

He told BBC Science Focus magazine: “I’ve been in this sector for 12 years now and I’ve seen it grow significantly in that time.

“That’s through diversifying into parts of space that we didn’t do so much before, such as launch, but also through increased investment in areas like Earth observation and telecommunications, where there’s this huge potential still for more growth.

“I think we have a really good story to tell about how space can play a role in improving our fortunes as a country.”