Montblanc’s Felix Obschonka has warned smartwatches “won’t last for generations”.

The company’s director for new tech insisted they want customers to be able to use their devices for “as long as possible” so offer regular updates, but buyers are also aware they won’t have the longevity of a traditional timepiece.

He told Stuff magazine: “A key different between analogue watches and smartwatches is longevity.

“I believe a smartwatch won’t last for generations – and I think also our clients do not expect that they’ll pass their smartwatch to their kids.

“But at the same time, we want to give our clients the ability to wear the watch as long as possible, so we offer continuous software updates and a repair service to ensure your watch can last for years.

“We still have a lot of users who are very happy with our first-generation smartwatch.”

When it comes to creating a new smartwatch, Montblanc prioritise ensuring it still looks like a “fine timepiece” and is about more than just the tech.

Felix said: “We look at smart watches through the eyes of a watchmaker.

“We start from the outside by defining a beautiful yet functional watch and finish it by hand using fine materials and the craftsmanship required to bring everything together.

“So basically we build a watch that you love to wear because it looks like a fine timepiece.

“That means the watch case serves as a talking point and not only as a vessel for electronic components.”