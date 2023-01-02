Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced that they have a "little angel" on the way, in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day (01.01.23).

They wrote: "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness an abundance of love. We truly appreciate love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Brody's mother Linda Thompson commented: "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

Brody's brother Brandon, who has three children, added: "Welcome to the family little one! We’ve got plenty of cousins waiting for you."

And, Heidi Montag, who co-starred on 'The Hills' with Brody, 39, wrote: "Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Brody and professional surfer Tia, 25, who have been dating since last year, also shared a video of her getting a sonogram as Brody said: "Honey, look at that little heart - what?"

Brody's parents are former model Linda and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner - who was previously married to Kris Jenner.

Brody's baby will be Caitlyn's 21st grandchild between her children and stepchildren.

Brody was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter, 34, from 2018 to 2019, and she has since welcomed one child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock and is currently pregnant with their second.