Sara Bareilles has got engaged.

The 'Love Song' hitmaker has shown off her new ring on Instagram after revealing she had said "yes to marrying" Joe Tippett, who she first met in 2015 and publicly revealed she was dating at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Sharing a photo of the couple looking into each others eyes, with her hand propped up against her face to reveal her engagement ring, Sara captioned her post: "Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want.

"The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.

"What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

And on her Instagram story, Sara revealed her New Year's resolution was to "marry this man", which she posted along with a selection of photos in which they "tried to be normal".

The couple celebrated their seven-year anniversary a few months ago and the 'Girls5Eva' star posted a loving tribute to the 'Mare of Easttown' actor to mark the occasion.

She wrote: "The world that is burning has somehow brought me someone like @joetipps who I am constantly in awe of and inspired by and challenged by and infuriated by and loved by in a way I can’t even describe except I know it is Truth with a capital T.”

When Sara turned 43 last month, Joe hailed her the "sunshine in [his] eyes".

He posted: “Happy Birthday to the sunshine in my eyes. The star at the center of my solar system. My lighthouse in a storm. The laugh that melts away my cynicism."