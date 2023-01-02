Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable" condition after being airlifted to hospital.

The 'Hawkeye' actor was injured while ploughing snow in Nevada on Sunday (01.01.23) and his loved ones are now by his bedside at a medical facility, where he is "receiving excellent care".

His spokesperson told Deadline: "[Jeremy is in a] critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

The 51-year-old actor - who has nine-year-old daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area which saw a huge storm hit on New Year's Eve (31.12.22), resulting in 35,000 homes losing power.

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor previously revealed he is planning to build a fire station on the site of his property in the ski resort.

Asked a year ago about being a volunteer fire chief, he said: "I'm actually building a station at the house in Tahoe because it is a hot zone for fires...

"I work with the fire departments up there and they are pretty awesome.

"They are teaching me and helping me, and I still have to get some more hours in with them."

Jeremy admitted he enjoys being able to give back to the community.

He added: "Heck, you got the fire trucks — it gives me something to do."

Meanwhile, Jeremy recently admitted he won't ever rewatch 'Avengers: Endgame' because it was such a "difficult experience" to sit through it the first time with his castmates.

He said: "I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us.

"We were all laughing and weeping, and it was a lot, it was a lot to do. I'll never watch that again. It was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we're laughing.

"It's amazing, we were like audience members, and that was awesome to experience. That was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”