Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper.

The Duke of Sussex - who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - will make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir 'Spare' when he appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' next Sunday (08.01.23), two days before the release of his book.

A trailer for the interview featured Harry and Anderson walking in the grounds of the prince's home and then gesticulating wildly as he sits down for the chat.

A voiceover said: "Prince Harry has an explosive new memoir coming out. What's inside? His revealing interview with Anderson Cooper only on the award-winning '60 Minutes'."

The news of Harry's interview with Anderson may come as a surprise because it was reported a few weeks ago that the prince was likely to give 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King an exclusive interview to promote his book.

A senior CBS network source said: “Putting Harry on a primetime special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs.

"One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her.”

And despite causing controversy with the 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix docuseries, the 38-year-old prince doesn't want to "stop talking" about his experiences growing up in the royal family.

The source added: “Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released.

"In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again.

“Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book.

"They invested more than $30 million in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible."