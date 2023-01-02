The creator of ‘High on Life’ thinks artificial intelligence that can create gamers’ ideas will be the next big step in gaming.

Justin Roiland, one of the duo behind the ‘Rick and Morty’ cartoon, told Sky News the powerful Midjourney AI – which can paint original pictures based entirely on the user’s written prompts – was used to add finishing touches to the bizarre ‘Alice in Wonderland’-style alien worlds in his new shooter, which also features guns that talk back.

He said: “It makes the world feel like a strange alternate universe of our world and we used it to come up with weird, funny ideas.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but AI is going to be a tool that has the potential to make content creation incredibly accessible.

“I don’t know how many years away we are, but all you will need to be is somebody with some big ideas.”

Justin’s ideas were brought to life by Squanch Games, which he founded in 2016.

Its lead designer Erich Meyr told Sky News AI was also used in ‘High on Life’ for prototype character voices, with one minor role making the cut in the finished product.

Justin added he spent his childhood “obsessed” with aliens, Area 51 and UFO abductions and said “all” his new ideas were “sci-fi related” as it lets him “tell so many different types of stories”.