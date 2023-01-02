Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo has died aged 43.

The musician, born Lola Mitchell, was said by TMZ on Sunday (01.01.23) to have died in an apparently “drug-related” incident.

Sources close to the rapper told the outlet “a fentanyl-laced substance” is believed to be “at play” in her death.

Insiders added she attended a concert in her native Memphis on Saturday with her brother, who reportedly needed to be hospitalised after suffering an overdose from which he is said to have recovered.

Sources also said “narcotics were found on her person”.

FOX13 Memphis reported Boo was found dead at around 4pm on Sunday, with her former Three 6 Mafia bandmate DJ Paul posting online what appeared to be a memorial image of her working on a turntable.

She started performing in the 19902 and collaborated with Three 6 Mafia on their first five studio albums, before leaving the group and releasing three solo records.

Her collaborations include songs with OutKast, Lil Jon and The Game, with her last online post on Friday (30.12.22) telling how she was enjoying time with her friend MJG.

She captioned a clip of them together: “MJG over my erratic behaviour #pressure.”

Boo said in 2012 when asked how she wanted to be remembered: “I just want people to know that I’m a really hard worker.

“I’m human just like everybody else. I write all my own music. I’ve helped other people come up with concepts. I’ve helped put a lot of people on. I just want to be respected.

'When it’s all said and done, I want to be remembered as Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of crunk music. The first lady who brought a platinum plaque back to Memphis. The first lady who brought a gold plaque back to Memphis.”