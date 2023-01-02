Nick Cannon has dismissed talk of him having a vasectomy.

The 'Masked Singer' host recently became a dad for the twelfth time when Alyssa Scott - the mother of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months in December 2021 - gave birth to their daughter Halo.

But when it comes to his future family life, the 42-year-old insisted he has no "plan", though seemingly ruled out taking measures to permanently be unable to father any more children.

During CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live in Times Square' on 31 December, host Andy Cohen teased that Nick appeared to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" and then quizzed him on his "plan" for the future.

Nick replied: "Clearly, I don't have a plan. Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

Co-host Anderson Cooper then asked: "A vasectomy?"

The guest quickly replied: "Is that what you want me to get? It's my body, my choice."

When it comes to parenthood, the former 'Wild 'N Out' star - who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, seven, Powerful Queen, two, and three-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and seven-week-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, five months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, three months, with LaNisha Cole - advised new dads to "operate out of love".

Asked if he has advice for "any new fathers out there", Nick said: "Just operate out of love. I mean, some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."