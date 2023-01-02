Karrueche Tran dresses according to her mood.

The 'Bel Air' actress looks for something "form fitting" when she is "feeling sexy" but even when she wants to be comfortable, she usually opts for an outfit that shows skin or is teamed with high-heeled shoes because she thinks style stems from feeling confident.

She told PopSugar: "My personal style is typically based on my mood. If I'm feeling sexy one day, then I lean towards an LBD (little black dress) or something form fitting.

"If I feel like I want to be comfortable and cute, I'll do something like a pair of boyfriend jeans and a crop or even a sweatsuit set and a pair of heels. In my opinion, style is about confidence."

The 34-year-old star's latest job is as presenter and judge on Fuse TV's fashion competition series 'Upcycle Nation' and though it was unlike anything she'd worked on before, she jumped at the chance because of the show's unique focus on sustainability, with the contestants tasked with transforming discarded items into new articles of clothing.

She said: "I was intrigued because I felt it was different than any other fashion competition show.

"It's fun and creative, yet it's informative and shows the viewers how we can be mindful of how we waste our clothing and household items to help save our planet...

"There are so many different ways we can upcycle and reuse old clothing and household items into cool and innovative pieces.

"I really enjoyed being able to watch these designers create in real time. They all took each challenge seriously and did their best. I was very surprised at what the designers created."