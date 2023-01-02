The Duchess of York says the late Queen Elizabeth is “tucked in our hearts” and “free”.

Sarah Ferguson, 63, made the tribute in a New Year’s poem dedicated to her former mother-in-law.

The Duchess, who was married to the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew for 10 years, posted the short rhyme titled ‘We Will Miss You, Dearest Friend’ on Instagram alongside a picture of the Queen taken on the monarch’s 2018 visit to Royal Ascot.

Romance novelist Sarah’s poem said: “As the primroses appear on the banks of Windsor so clear, new beginnings, new paths, new rainbows to see, you are tucked in our hearts even though apart – so welcome 2023 knowing you are free. Happy New Year.”

The duchess added the caption: “We will miss you always dearest friend. You remain in our hearts. Happy New Year.”

The poem is marked with the date September 19, which was the date of the Queen’s funeral, after she died on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.

Fans flooded Sarah’s Instagram comment with thanks for the words and New Year well-wishes.

Sarah is said to have remained friendly with the Queen despite her divorce from Andrew, 62, in 1996, with whom she is also still close.

She spent Christmas with the late monarch in 2021 and along with Andrew is looking after two of her corgis, Muick and Sandy.

After the Queen’s death, Sarah said online: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend.”

Sarah previously compared her relationship with the Queen to the one had with her mum Susan Barrantes, who was killed in a car crash aged 61 in September 1998, adding: “I think to myself that honestly my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother.”