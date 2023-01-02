Microsoft OneDrive is down.

The file-hosting cloud service - which allows users of the tech giant's products to store up to 1TB of personal folders and files and access them from anywhere - had been dishing out error messages that read "Something Went Wrong" or "Sorry! An Error Occured" and the issue is currently under investigation.

Microsoft tweeted: "We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access or open files from https://msft.it/6010ecr16. For more details and further updates please see OC494006 in the Admin Center."

As well as the cloud system, video-calling platform Skype is said to be suffering access issues and despite the latest update claiming that "everything is up and running", several users tweeted the company to express their confusion because they were still unable to use their OneDrive account.

One user said: "Not working in Sweden,. Not going well, is it?" whilst another remarked: "Does not work to me (Switzerland)" and a third said: "On what territory? Could you please be more specified?"