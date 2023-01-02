Netflix is predicted to lose 700,000 UK subscribers by 2024.

The streaming giant currently boasts 13.7 million users in the UK, as well as a total of 223 million worldwide but analysts, have forecast that several hundred thousand will stop paying for the service across the coming year in line with the state of the country's economy.

Richard Broughton, director at Ampere Analysis, told The Guardian newspaper: "Given the wider economic pressures the UK is facing I’m not expecting Netflix to go back to growth in 2023. Our base assumption is Netflix moves back into growth with the UK economy, which is likely to be 2024."

Towards the end of 2021, the streaming service - which is home to hit series such as 'Stranger Things', 'Orange is the New Black' and 'Black Mirror' as well as more than 4,000 movies and almost 2,000 television shows - launched its ad-supported subscription plan for £4.99 per month, saving users £2 per month and prior to that increased the prices for the second time in 18 , months.

At the time, a Netflix spokesperson said: "Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."