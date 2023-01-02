Cher has again fuelled speculation she is engaged after flashing a huge ring in a New Year’s Eve picture.

The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, was seen grinning in a snap shared online of the sparkler given to her by boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, who is 40 years her junior.

She captioned the image, which also showed AE giving her a kiss: “Happy New Year Daddy” – prompting some trolls to mock her online over the nickname for her younger lover.

Rumours the pair are engaged started on Christmas Day when Cher shared a photo of a diamond ring being held by Alexander alongside the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

Cher also told her fans how she wishes she could show her late mother the massive ring.

The singer added receiving the gift made her miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96.

Cher tweeted on December 26: “Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring… she Loves Diamonds.

“Before I realized it.. I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN… Ok ..a few tears.”

Cher showed off her new sparkler on Christmas Day – sparking rumours she was engaged to her 36-year-old lover.

The singer later told fans speculating she was engaged she had only posted the image of the ring as it also showed her boyfriend’s “cool” nails, which had been given a black manicure with green details.

Cher has defended her and Alexander’s age gap and relationship by insisting they love each other.

In November, she said they “kiss like teenagers” and has declared: “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

She added in December: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great… and I think he’s quite handsome.”

The couple first made headlines in November when they were photographed after a dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands.

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, when they had a 16-year age gap.

She has also been married twice, to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 – and shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, with the late musicians respectively.

Alexander has dated Amber Rose and had son Slash, three, with the model in October 2019.