Kristin Cavallari plans to relive "all of the emotions" from season two of 'Laguna Beach'.

The 35-year-old star appeared in the reality TV series between 2004 and 2006, and she's now excited to relive those moments in her 'Back to the Beach' podcast.

Kristin - who co-hosts the podcast alongside Stephen Colletti - told E! News: "I'm excited for another season of 'BTTB'! Season two of 'Laguna Beach' is even more special to me since it was my senior year which included graduation and moving out. Reliving those memories brought back all of the emotions!"

Stephen, 36, has also confessed to being overwhelmed by the fan reaction to season one of their podcast.

He said: "I'm truly appreciative of all who came aboard to help us tell the story of season one. Our guests, along with Dear Media, made the response to season one remarkable and I'm speechless for it."

Meanwhile, Kristin previously admitted that she's keen to find love once again.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - revealed that she had returned to the dating scene and was looking for love.

She said: "I am open to dating right now, yeah. This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating."

Kristin is also open to getting married again.

She shared: "I totally would. I want to because I think this time around it would be very different, and that excites me."

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement on social media in April 2020.

The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"