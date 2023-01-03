Melanie C feels she's always being "judged".

The 48-year-old singer - who shot to stardom as part of the Spice Girls - admits that fame has proven to be a double-edged sword for her.

Melanie - who starred in the chart-topping group alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I can’t get away with doing something and not being judged.

"It adds lots of pressure of course it does because sometimes I feel like I have to be really, really good at something otherwise I will be criticised but it would never stop me doing what I want to do."

Melanie recently admitted that getting back on stage with Victoria is her "ultimate dream".

The Spice Girls previously reformed without the fashion designer for a money-spinning stadium tour and while the group had an "incredible time" together, they'd love to go on tour again as a quintet.

Melanie said: "We were so beautifully received, we had the most incredible time.

"It was the moment we realised the impact we had had on a generation of people. We are keen to get back on stage, it’s something we continue to discuss. It’s just navigating everybody’s life, work, families."

Asked if another reunion would include Victoria, she added: "That would be the ultimate dream. The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed."

The 'Northern Star' hitmaker also admitted the group would particularly love to perform at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

She said: "Glastonbury is so magical, and it’s the ultimate British festival without a doubt.

"One day a Spice Girls performance there would be a great thing. We would love to grace that stage."