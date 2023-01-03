Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an NFL game on Monday night (02.01.22).

The Buffalo Bills sportsman was taken off the field on a stretcher in a terrifying incident in the first quarter which saw the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals suspended until further notice.

After the defensive back tackled Bengals player Tee Higgins, neither men appeared to be hurt but Damar soon stumbled and collapsed to the ground.

Medical staff rushed on with a stretcher and an ambulance was driven onto the field, with medics giving the 24-year-old athlete CPR.

Damar was then put on a stretcher and given oxygen before being taken to hospital, with his teammates holding a group prayer after he left in the ambulance.

In a statement, the National Football League (NFL) said: "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinatti Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

CBS Sports later reported that Damar's family met him at the hospital.

Meanwhile, his marketing red Jordan Rooney tweeted: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.

"We will provide updates as we have them."

He also wrote: "Please keep Damar in your thoughts and prayers.

"Please refrain from speculation and contacting his family/friends if you aren’t close to them.

"Ppl asking to donate - There’s a gofundme floating around from Damar’s toy drive /back to school drive if you want to support. (sic)"