James Wan has admitted 'The Conjuring 4' could be the last film in the franchise.

The fourth movie in the horror series was announced in October with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick once again writing the script after previously working on 'The Conjuring 2' and 2021's 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.

Speaking to Collider, Wan said: "Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the 'Conjuring' films, we are very precious about [them].

"And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

The 45-year-old filmmaker was asked if "wrapping up" meant the upcoming film would be the last.

He teased: "We never know. You never know. We'll see."

The movie will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the franchise's main films always taken from the couple's real life case files.

As well as the three 'Conjuring' movies already released, the series also includes a number of spin-offs, with 2014's 'Annabelle', its 2017 prequel 'Annabelle: Creation' and 2019's 'Annabelle Comes Home'.

The franchise spread out with 2018's 'The Nun' and 'The Curse of La Llorona' the following year.

Meanwhile, 'The Nun 2' is set to be released in September 2023, with Taissa Farmiga - whose sister Vera plays Lorraine - returning as Sister Irene.