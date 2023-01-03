Bad Bunny has defended himself after throwing a woman's phone into a body of water.

The 28-year-old musician was seen in a video - which has since gone viral - taking a fan's phone after she tried to get a selfie with him while he was walking down the street with what appeared to be a group of both fans and friends in the Dominic Republic.In the clip, he can be seen taking the phone from her and throwing it across the street and into the water.

In a statement written in Spanish, the rapper - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - said on Twitter: "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

"Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it like one."

Bad Bunny was recently named Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world for the third year running, but last month he confirmed plans to take a break from music.

The Grammy Award-winning star said: "I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, and enjoy my achievements.

"We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat.

"I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a** off."

The musician and actor - who appeared in 2022's 'Bullet Train' - could also be getting back in the wrestling ring, having made his official debut at WrestleMania 37 as he teamed up with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison.

After announcing his hiatus, he met WWE boss Paul 'Triple H' Levesque in Los Angeles, sparking speculation he could return in 2023.

Sharing a photo of them together on Twitter, Triple H said at the time: "@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off! #RockStarLife (sic)"