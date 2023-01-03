Alec Baldwin can’t wait to meet his grandchild.

The 64-year-old actor was overjoyed to hear his daughter Ireland, 27, who he shares with former wife Kim Basinger, 69, is expecting her first child after the news of her pregnancy was announced on Friday. (30.12.22)

Alec’s wife Hilaria, 38, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (02.01.23) in which their nine-year-old daughter Carmen explained to their other six kids Ireland was having a baby, which will make Alec a grandad for the first time.

She captioned it: “From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and André... can’t wait to meet the little babe.”

Alec also shares children Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo and Lucia, both two, and three-month-old Ilaria with Hilaria.

The video posted on Monday also shows the actor jokingly covering his eyes in panic when he’s referred to as a grandad.

Ireland announced she was pregnant with her musician boyfriend André Allen Anjos, 37, who goes by the stage name RAC, on Instagram on Friday by posting a picture of a pregnancy test with the caption: “It’s not a dog lol.”

The happy news came amid ongoing legal developments in the wake of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of neo-western ‘Rust’ with a prop weapon loaded with live ammunition that was discharged by Alec in October 2021.

David Halls, the assistant director accused of giving Alec the weapon that accidentally discharged and killed Halyna has filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss two of the three claims the actor has filed against him in a countersuit.

David has also filed his own litigation against Alec, ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachry, and Seth Kenney, together with his company, PDQ Arm and Prop, which provided prop weapons and ammunition for the production.