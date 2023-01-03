Apple is set to increase the price of battery replacements for their iPhone range.

The tech giant announced that although the current fee will apply for new batteries while a model is under warranty until February, the price will be increased afterwards to $20.

In a statement, Apple said: "The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective 1 March 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by £20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

The news comes just days after it was revealed that the company is suffering more manufacturing delays for the new iPhone 14 due to a mass Covid outbreak in China.

Analysts have warned that the tech giant will have to account for further disruption following an outbreak of coronavirus at 'iPhone city', the huge assembly plant in Zhengzhou that is run by Foxconn. COVID-19 cases in China have rocketed recently after Beijing lifted strict lockdown restrictions after nationwide protests against the rules. Around 90 per cent of Apple's products are produced in China but the turmoil at the factory has forced the company to consider moving manufacturing to other locations in an attempt to bolster the resilience of its global supply chain.