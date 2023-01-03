Almost a quarter of a million diabetes sufferers are benefiting from life-changing technology.

The NHS has provided 200,000 of those who suffer Type 1 diabetes - which sees the immune system attack and destroy the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas - with new glucose monitoring devices and is said to be going “going well above and beyond” in its efforts to help those in need.

Professor Partha Kar, National Specialty Advisor for Diabetes said: “The NHS has revolutionised diabetes care over the past five years – we’ve seen people living with type 1 diabetes go from having almost no practical way to manage their condition in real-time, to having the option of a life-changing device that automatically alerts patients to potentially dangerous changes to their blood sugar levels.

“As a diabetes clinician, I’ve seen first-hand how liberating this device is for my patients, giving them the confidence to go about their days knowing they are safe and able to enjoy themselves. The majority of the NHS has already rolled out these new devices, but the NHS rollout will continue at pace to ensure both devices are available to every patient across the country by the end of next year.”

The health service is said to be hoping that all ICBs will be offering the technology by the end of 2023 whilst simultaneously "reducing the pressure" on the frontline workers.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, told National Heath Executive: “Hundreds of thousands of patients now have access to this cutting-edge technology – helping them to better manage their diabetes whether they’re at home or on the move.

“It’s another example of how we’re using technology to improve outcomes for patients, while reducing pressure on frontline services and this will help reduce hospitalisations and diabetic illnesses."