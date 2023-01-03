A new feature launched by Google can identify spam callers.

The tech giant supplies various operating systems across various Android and in-house devices and have now launched a new feature to protect smartphone users from nuisance calls.

In a blog post, Google said: "To help protect you from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams, Google Voice shows a “suspected spam caller” label on all calls that Google believes to be spam. Google makes this determination using the same advanced artificial intelligence that identifies billions of spam calls each month across Google’s calling ecosystem. The new labels appear on the incoming call screen and in the user’s call history. Users can either:

Confirm a suspected spam call, which causes future calls from that number to go directly to voicemail and call history entries to be put in the spam folder.

Mark a labeled call as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again ."

The post went on to note that spam filtering will apply "automatically when the Voice spam filter setting is turned off" and that if voice filtering is off then " all calls that Google identifies as spam are automatically sent to voicemail."