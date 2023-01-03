Oti Mabuse never regrets a workout.

The 32-year-old star served as a professional dancer on 'Strictly Come Dancing' from 2015 until 2021 but since entering her 30s has had to accept that her body has changed and now "loves" going to the gym to stay in shape.

She said: "I'm not dancing as much anymore and I'm also in my 30s now, so I had to let go of thinking that my body was going to stay the same compared to when I was training a lot and in my 20s. I never thought I'd say this, but I love going to the gym now. There are certain targets I've set for myself, but honestly, the goal is to be stronger; have more energy; be more focused and just feel good. A workout is the one thing I'll never regret, even when I'm so tired and really don't feel like it, I know I'll feel so good after"

'The Masked Dancer' judge went on to add that she used to overindulge on junk food when stressed

She told Health and Wellbeing magazine: "When I wasn't in a great headspace, I'd be like, where's the chocolate and crisps and biscuits. I think how I was feeling mentally was directly linked to food, so when I was feeling low, I'd grab a burger or fries or ribs-just something that was really fatty and carb-y. I have friends who shrink and really tone up when they're stressed because they'll take up jogging, but I'm just not one of those people. I'm like, I'm stressed, I'm gonna cry in the shower. Don't knock if you hear music playing really loudly and when I come out, I'll be glowing because of the steam."