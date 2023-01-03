Davina McCall wore a wig on 'The Masked Singer.'

The 55-year-old star returned to her role as a judge on the ITV celebrity singing competition over the weekend appearing to have cut a fringe into her famous dark locks but after the show had aired it was revealed by her hairdresser Michael Douglas that it was actually a wig and she intends to restyle it for future jobs.

He wrote on Instagram: "Ep 1 of @maskedsingeruk @itv with @davinamccall and a wig from @pakcosmetics simple to do this one. The wig is about £120 it’s real hair so we can used it again and restyle it for future jobs. Products used @ogxbeautyuk tame and shine cream."(sic)

The celebrity hairdresser - who has worked with the likes of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, as well as Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore, Dawn French and Holly Willoughby during his career - explained in the video that in order to cram Davina's braided hair into the hairpiece.

He said:" I wet all the hair down first of all and then I used Tame and Shine cream from OGX beauty. It's a nice thick creamy consistency and it's not very sticky but it's good at getting the hair quite close to the scalp for putting a wig on. So I covered her hair in it, then I used a fine toothcomb and just really drag the product through the hair, making it nice, neat, and flat at the back with a couple of clips and wrap up the braid. So I just put some straightening irons through it with a little turn on the end. I decided to go really quite short on the fringe so it looks like a wig, essentially."