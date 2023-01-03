Claire King refuses to have lots of plastic surgery.

The 60-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Kim Tate on ITV soap opera 'Emmerdale' - explained that while she would not judge anyone for going under the knife and remain honest about it, cosmetic procedures are not really for her because she is happy to accept her own natural face.

She said: "I'm not one for having lots of surgery or fillers, but I don't judge others who do - unless they lie about it. My face is my face, I've earned these lines, it's characterful. And in these days when everyone is so obsessed with appearing ageless, it's made me go the opposite way and say, this is me and if you don't like it then tough!"

The former 'Coronation Street' star went on to add that life is just about "rolling with the punches" and she intends to take each day as it comes and often turns to yoga to stay in shape .

She told Woman's Weekly Living Series: "You've just got to roll with the punches, embrace it, learn to love yourself and just be grateful that you're still here, because not everyone gets the privilege of turning this number. I do ། fully intend to grow old disgracefully! At the end of the day, age is just a number, so you have to accept it and think, I've got all this wisdom and knowledge. I still do my yoga and I'm still quite flexible, even with my joints, so I just take each day as it comes and see what's thrown at me."