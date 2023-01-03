Michelle Heaton is "living the life she never thought would be possible".

The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for 'Dancing on Ice'.

Alongside a series of snaps including posing in a strapless red swimsuit, she wrote: "Me [and] my bum, sorry MUM, had a fabulous day to kick off 2023!

"Start as I mean to go on.. living the life I never thought would be possible! With gratitude, happiness, joy, love x.

"To be able to spend the day with my mum was very special.

"I wanted to relax for the day before my 5.30am wake up call for 1st day back for @dancingonice #dancingonice #dancingonice #dancingonice2023

"And mummy to relax before she gets the kids ready for school for a while... Thank you @champneysspas #champneystring for looking after us both. #happy #family #spa #gifted #joy #healthy."

The post comes days after Michelle looked back on where she was two years ago after being admitted to hospital "not for the first or last time".

Alongside a video of herself in hospital, she wrote: "I had collapsed in active addiction. I left the hospital the next day, I walked over to the off-licence and bought more vodka.

"Seems insane? It is! But it was the only way I knew how to live. So I thought.

"I swore to my peers, family and doctors I was on the mend. I meant it. But my mind of an addict had a different plan.

"New year is a time we all make goals, and resolutions. Why don’t you make your goal to reach out to someone like me?

"I turned it down so many times, so don’t be discouraged if they say no. The day will come when they’ve just had enough.

"If you or anyone you know is struggling help is out there. Visit www.aa.org there is a solution.. one day at a time your life can be filled with hope faith courage... #addiction #recovery #hope #solution."