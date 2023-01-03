Natasha Richardson’s sister has paid tribute to the tragic actress by posting a picture of her in “all her glory”.

‘Red Sparrow’ star Joely Richardson, 57, shared an image of Natasha – who died aged 45 on 18 March, 2009 after a skiing accident – with her widower Liam Neeson.

Joely said about the black-and-white image making her smile when she first saw it three years ago: “A few years ago I was in a hotel in Dublin and really missing my sister Natasha.

“Passing through the lobby on a screen this picture came up as ‘previous guests’ – I smiled broadly.

“My phone just sent it to me as a memory. Tash in all her glory.”

Natasha suffered an epidural hematoma after a fall on a skiing break in Quebec, Canada, and died two days later in hospital.

Joely previously told Tatler magazine about her sister’s death: “I hadn’t lived a day in my life without her. You worry about your children and your elders, but I never imagined such a thing as this. Tash was a given to me.

“The shock shatters you on a cellular level, and it takes time for the pieces to come back together, albeit in a different formation.”

Liam, 70, who married Natasha in 1994 and shared with her two sons – actor Micheál, 27, and 26-year-old fashion designer Daniel – has only rarely spoken of his pain over her death.

But he told CBS’s Anderson Cooper in 2014 about seeing her in hospital and their pact not to resuscitate one another if they ever ended up brain dead: “She was on life support... I went in to her and I told her I loved her. I said, ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head’.

“She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, ‘Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone’.”