Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was one of the best years of her life.

The singer, 53, made the declaration in an Instagram post on Monday (02.01.23) in which she posted pictures from January to December, along with unseen pictures from her August wedding to Ben Affleck.

She said alongside the collection of images: “2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year. #HappyNewYear, #I’mJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow.”

Her unseen wedding pictures included her getting fitted for her white Ralph Lauren gown.

JLo’s snap from January showed her on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, in front of her poster for the romantic comedy film ‘Marry Me’, while February was a snap of her out to dinner with 50-year-old Ben.

March was a holiday snap with Ben, while April’s image was of the singer showing off the diamond engagement ring given to her by the ‘Gone Girl’ actor.

May’s snap was of JLo looking at drawings for her custom wedding dress, with other highlights including her quickie Las Vegas wedding to Ben, which she jokingly called a “shotgun” wedding on her Instagram feed.

Jennifer married Ben at his $8.9 million (£7.5 million) estate in Georgia on August 20, with the singer saying about the day: “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.”

Jennifer and Ben, dubbed Bennifer, first dated between 2002 and 2004, with the pair marrying other partners during their subsequent two-decade break.

Ben wed actress Jennifer Garner, 50, with the couple sharing children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, but splitting in 2018.

Jennifer married actor Marc Anthony, 54, in 2005 and three years later they had twins Emme and Max, 14, before they divorced in 2014.