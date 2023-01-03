The 'System Shock' remake is to be released in March 2023.

The first-person action-adventure video game developed was first launched in 1994 but now developers Nightdive Studio have confirmed that although the "scope and scale" of the project has "evolved dramatically", it will be available to fans in a matter of months.

In an update statement, Nightdive said: "After our return from Gamescom we’ve been hesitant to share anything so as not to spoil any remaining surprises we have in store. However, we’ve picked a few last things to share before our quickly approaching launch window of March 2023. As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed - the scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine."

The post also went on to reveal that "When accessing a locked area, you’ll now scan the appropriate card to gain entry" and "Updated effects for the weapons, like the Plasma Rifle, provide a final level of polish."

The post concluded: "As you know dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model - there are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering."

