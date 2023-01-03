Jeremy Renner’s family has confirmed he is out of surgery in a critical but stable condition after he suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopedic injuries”.

The Marvel actor’s relatives shared the update via a representative to People, in their first statement since Jeremy was transported to hospital after he was injured with a snow plough on New Year’s day.

It said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy’s accident happened at the actor’s home in Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe, Nevada, after it was hit by severe weather over New Year.

He reportedly suffered blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs, with a doctor neighbour said to have created a makeshift tourniquet as they waited for an emergency team.

The actor was airlifted to hospital and authorities later confirmed he was the only person involved in what is being called a freak accident, with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team looking into the circumstances.

Jeremy has posted videos and photos of himself using his plough to help his family get out of winter storms and captioned one of the clips, posted in mid-December: “I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature… I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower.”