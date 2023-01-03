Jess Impiazzi is planning a family with her ex-footballer boyfriend Jermaine Pennant.

The former ‘Ex on the Beach’ star, 33, said even though acting is her main focus, she and Jermaine, 39, have talked so much about settling down and having children they have chosen names for their kids.

She told the latest issue of New! magazine: “He wants me to marry him and have loads of babies. We’ve already got names!

“It’s definitely something we've spoken about and will do. My acting career has just really taken off and Jermaine is doing really well with his football commentary on talkSPORT. That’s the main focus for us.

“But I’m 34 in March, so time is creeping up, and he’s 40 in January.”

Jess, who has dated footballer Samir Carruthers, 29, and was married to 29-year-old rugby union player Denny Solomona, was said to have been left “heartbroken” after her 2021 split from childhood friend Matthew Cook.

Jermaine was previously married to model Alice Goodwin, 37, before they broke up in 2020 after nine years together.

Jess, who started dating ex-Arsenal winger Jermaine more than a year ago, said about living with him in Surrey: “I think he’s the only person I’ve ever been in a relationship with who hasn’t got an annoying habit.

“He makes me laugh a lot. He’s really clumsy, but I love that about him. It doesn’t annoy me at all. He just makes me laugh so much… we’re happy. We’re both working hard on our careers and we’re supportive of each other. “And that’s the main thing. We just work well together – we’re both silly.

“He wakes up every morning and says, ‘I’m so blessed!’”