'Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!' is coming to Apple Arcade.

The game -which is from the creators of 'Pokemon' -was originally released as Nintendo 3DS game in 2013 but is now making its way to game subscription service available on iOS later this month.

A description for the game reads: "Players will jockey their way to victory by clearing cards with sequential numbers in quick succession. The more cards they clear, the better their horse’s mood will be — which in turn helps them charge energy during races. The position of their horse on the track determines the difficulty of their solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if they run over them while racing. These cards provide a variety of benefits, including leveling up their horse, learning new skills, or improving their performance in a race.

"Once their steed is fully charged and in the homestretch, they will then have to sprint their hearts out to secure victory. As players prepare for future races, they’ll be able to take the beloved steeds they’ve grown on the racetrack and pair them up on the farm.

"The foal they produce will inherit their abilities and become their new partner on the racecourse. Breed generation after generation of racehorses in the quest to conquer all the biggest, most prestigious races in the world."

'Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!' will be available on Apple Arcade for iOS devices from January 20.