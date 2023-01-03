Kerry Katona wants to lose three stone before her wedding as she hates the way she looks.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, is intent on being the “best version of herself” before her big day with fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 33, later this year, and is also heading for corrective surgery.

She told New! magazine: “Like everybody else when a new year starts, I want to get back into shape.

“I was living out of a suitcase for the majority of last year as I was travelling around so much for work and then the panto (‘Cinderella in Lincoln’.)

“My routine became all over the place and I was eating badly and I didn’t have the time to train as much as I would have liked to.

“But now I want to get back to my very best. I want to be the best version of myself in 2023.”

She went on about her plan to also cut out junk food: “I want to get back to eating well, not having takeaways, doing lots of yoga and meditation and get back into training with my fitness brand M-Fit.

“I’m also thinking about going to a boot camp at some point. I know that when I’m in that routine, that’s when I’m at my best.

“I would love to lose 3 stone... that’s the goal. I’m on a mission and I’m determined!”

Kerry also said she was “really looking forward” to having corrective surgery this month after she endured swelling following a tummy tuck last year.

She added: “I know that will make a huge difference to my confidence. I hate the way I look at the moment, so I refuse to walk down the aisle looking like this.

“I need to get back into shape before we get married. I want to feel my best on my wedding day.”

Kerry and Ryan got engaged in August 2020, but the ex-singer – who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and Dylan-Jorge, eight – is still thinking about where to hold the ceremony.