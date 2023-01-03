Atlus will release a string of remastered classics in 2023.

The Japanese video game developer is gearing up to offer fans cleaned up versions of 'Persona 3' Portable and 'Persona 4 Golden' over the course of this year following on from the success of the games' predecessors earlier this year as well as "several new unannounced titles" in the making.

In a statement, Atlus said: "Happy New Year!

Thank you very much for your support and patronage for the remastered version of P4U2 in 2022, the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Soul Hackers 2, and the remastered version of Persona 5 Royal. Thanks to your support, the remastered edition of P5R achieved 1 million sales within one month of its release, and P5R as a whole has surpassed 3.3 million units worldwide.

In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Please look forward to it!"

While there is no more specific word on the "unannouced titles" as yet, P3P and P$G are both set for release on Nintendo Switch on January 19.