Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a string of big-name stars on Tuesday (03.01.23) who will be handing out the prizes at the ceremony, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in California on 10 January.

Also presenting at the event will be Tracy Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Natasha Lyonne and Niecy Nash-Betts.

As well as presenting awards, Ana is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde', while Jamie is up for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her work on 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.

It was previously announced this year's Golden Globe Awards - which will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael - will see Eddie Murphy honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award, and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett award for his contributions to television.

Speaking about Eddie's lifetime achievement honour, Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, previously said in a statement: "We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B.DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy.

"We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career - in front of and behind the camera - has had through the decades."

In the movie categories, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' lead the nominations with eight nods, followed by 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' with six and both 'Babylon' and 'The Fabelmans' on five.

In the TV categories, 'Abbott Elementary' scored five nominations, while 'The Crown', 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Pam and Tommy' and 'The White Lotus' each have four.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock.