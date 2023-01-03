Adele is suffering with sciatica.

The 34-year-old singer admitted she has been left "waddling" because she's experiencing issues with her mobility after experiencing a flare-up of pain down her sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

Speaking while giving out t-shirts into the audience at her Las Vegas show on New Year's Eve (31.12.22), she told the crowd: “I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

The 'Easy On Me' singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - previously spoke of issues with her back in November 2021 after suffering a number of slipped discs over the years.

She said: “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out.

“In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C-section, my core was useless.

"But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much.

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”

Despite her back struggled, Adele told her residency audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she's got a new love of hiking.

She told the crowd: "Guess what I’ve started doing? I’ve started hiking. I really like it.

"I put my headphones on and get on with it. I’m out of breath. This is a stadium-sized theatre, it’s quite a walk.”