TLC singer Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence.

The 51-year-old singer - whose real name is Rozonda Thomas - got together with the 'Brotherly Love' actor just before Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach together in Hawaii in August.

According to Christal Jordan, the 'Waterfalls' hitmaker's representative, the couple spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, where the 42-year-old star met his new girlfriend's family.

She added to People magazine: "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The new couple made their romance official over New Year's weekend, sharing a video on their Instagram accounts of them dancing in matching Christmas pyjamas.

The actor's former 'Boy Meets World' co-star Danielle Fishel commented: "This makes me very happy!! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Chilli previously dated fellow singer Usher, and has a 25-year-old son, Tron, with music producer Dallas Austin.

Meanwhile, Matthew finalised his divorce from former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke just over three months ago after they split in February, almost three years after they tied the knot.

And Cheryl recently vowed she is ready to "move forward" with her life.

She wrote in a clip shared to TikTok: “When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad.

“It’s because I MADE IT through the years that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM.

“Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!”