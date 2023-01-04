Damar Hamlin's family have asked fans to keep him "in [their] prayers".

The Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (02.01.23) night and he remains in a critical condition in hospital, but his loved ones have vowed to share updates on the 24-year-old sportsman "as soon as [they] have them.

They said in a statement: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country...

" Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

The family also praised the medical care Damar has received, as well as the support from his team.

They added: "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."

Meanwhile, the NFL have announced the game - which was halted following Damar's collapse - will not resume this week.

The league said in a statement: "The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."