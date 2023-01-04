Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women.

The 'Gone Girl' actress - who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September - believes some guys "truly think they want" an independent partner but ultimately don't enjoy feeling "emasculated" and the relationship then goes down hill.

Speaking to guest Olivia Ponton on her 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, she said: “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.’

“Then [they] slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

The 31-year-old beauty - who has 21-month-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband - branded the situation "f***** up and unfair" and can "understand dating women" instead.

She said: “There might be competition … but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else.

“Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens.

“The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has.

“But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.’”

Emily recently revealed she had joined a dating app but feared it was “too white” and wasn't convinced it would result in her meeting a “lady crush”.

She said: “I was like, ‘F*** it’. I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

She also told how she quickly got “a few direct requests from women” which she said was “exciting”.

But Emily added: “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”