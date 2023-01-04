James Corden decided to quit 'The Late Late Show' after an exchange with his son.

The 44-year-old star reflected on a period two summers ago when he was working on Amazon Prime Video show 'Mammals' - which launched in November - and he had an emotional conversation with his then-10-year-old boy Max.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he said: "I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about six a.m. and my son, who was ten at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, "Are you working today?" and I said, 'I am,’ and he said, 'I thought, well, it’s Sunday'.

"And I said, 'I know buddy but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show'.

"And his face just kind of dropped. I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I’ve realised, best case scenario we have six more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one'.

"So, really the choice was to go, 'Well if I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expensive of our children, our family,' and that is really all it comes down to."

The father of three - who also has Carey, eight, and Charlotte, five, with Jules - reiterated that his decision to step down later in 2023 isn't "to do with not enjoying it", but he never saw the CBS talk show as his "final destination".

He added: "I will be a mess on that last show. I will cry my eyes out but I will know at my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way."