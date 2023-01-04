Zach Braff has called his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a "legend".

The 47-year-old 'Scrubs' star wrote a sweet post to his former partner five months after their split to celebrate her 27th birthday on Tuesday (03.01.23) - sharing a picture of her on Instagram and writing: "Happy birthday, legend."

The former couple started dating in 2019 but their 20-year age gap became a topic of conversation online. Florence even hit back at the criticism in 2020, when she argued that her followers shouldn't be involving themselves in her love life. After reading negative feedback on a photo of Zach, she replied: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you. "If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers."

Florence later confirmed the couple's split towards the end of 2022 in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, insisting they had been trying to keep their break-up private.

She said: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."