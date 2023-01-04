Rosie O'Donnell was worried she would get "upset" during a tribute to Barbara Walters on 'The View'.

The veteran broadcaster passed away last Friday (30.12.22) at the age of 93 and the presenters of the US TV talk show - which she founded in 1997 - gathered for a special episode devoted to her memory on Tuesday (03.01.23) - but show regular Rosie wasn't in attendance.

It was previously reported she wasn't able to attend due to a scheduling conflict and Rosie has now admitted there was another reason as well. In a video posted on Instagram, she explained: "They invited me but I wasn't able to make it. And I didn't want to be in a big group of people.

"I don't know, I was worried I would get upset and I didn't want to do that. So, there you go."

Barbara's former co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were among those who did take part in the tribute episode, with Joy saying of the late star: "People have been talking about her on all of the shows, but we knew her better than anyone, I think ... {She] had no mentors or role models, she was the original role model for everybody else.

"She very much defied sexism and defied ageism. She went right into the jaws of the lion... She started The View when she was 68 years old - very few people start a brand new career at 68."

Whoopi added: "The industry had to respect her. She did not allow them not to respect her ... There was nobody like her."